Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

