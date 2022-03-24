Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.80.

LPI opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

