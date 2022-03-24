Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after acquiring an additional 302,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 423,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

