Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after acquiring an additional 302,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 423,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter.
About Laureate Education (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.