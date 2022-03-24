Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 863 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.73. 107,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.34 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

