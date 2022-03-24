Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $3.21 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,421. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

