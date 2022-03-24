Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.97. 14,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.