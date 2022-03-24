Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 37.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $706.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,750. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $655.37 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.11. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

