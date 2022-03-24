Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. 773,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,708. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after buying an additional 1,568,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,027,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,506,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $82,371,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.