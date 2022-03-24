LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $181.59 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $167.30 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

