LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

