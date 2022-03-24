LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

