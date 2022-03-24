LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

CRM stock opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

