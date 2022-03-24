LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $284.19 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.61. The company has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

