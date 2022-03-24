LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.30. LG Display shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 121 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

