LHT Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $115,786.13 and $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007690 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

