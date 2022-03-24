Lido DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.92 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00008328 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $371.80 million and $12.92 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.24 or 0.07038018 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.57 or 0.99911042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00043959 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

