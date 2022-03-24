LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $70.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 315,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,550. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

