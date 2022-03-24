Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.39

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.39 and traded as high as C$111.32. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$110.09, with a volume of 429,224 shares.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total value of C$2,415,107.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Insiders have sold a total of 99,679 shares of company stock worth $10,006,061 over the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

