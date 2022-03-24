LOCGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $432,323.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

