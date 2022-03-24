Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $445.25. 1,702,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

