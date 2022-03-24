Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $445.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

