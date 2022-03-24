Lundin Mining Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.01.

TSE LUN opened at C$12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.63. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

