MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $10.10 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 2,199,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,210. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MannKind by 649.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 173,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MannKind by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.