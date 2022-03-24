ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.17. 3,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,449. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ManTech International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ManTech International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

