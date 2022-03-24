Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

MRNS stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $393.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 142,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

