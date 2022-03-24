Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NYSE:MMC opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,021,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,460,000 after buying an additional 421,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

