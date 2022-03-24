Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $378.14. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.24 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

