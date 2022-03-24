Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $51,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.