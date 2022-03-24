Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,046,830. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $5,036,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.