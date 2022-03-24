Matthew Gline Sells 82,006 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

Shares of ROIV opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

