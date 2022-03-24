McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,107 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 298,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,532. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

