McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,096 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.80. 956,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average of $219.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

