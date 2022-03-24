McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,845 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.36. 3,481,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

