Members Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Members Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,716,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $351.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.