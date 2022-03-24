Members Trust Co Sells 102 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,510,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,026,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.