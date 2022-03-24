MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ 3rd Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 11.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,212.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,043. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,058.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,325.38. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

