Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will report $54.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.20 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $180.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $180.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $224.95 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on MLAB. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.80. 15,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,479. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

