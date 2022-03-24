Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $139,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

