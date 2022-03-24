MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.60

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.11. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 103,798 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

