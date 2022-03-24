MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.60

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.11. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 103,798 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
