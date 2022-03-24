M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

MGPUF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

