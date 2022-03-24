Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $688,175.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $82.97 or 0.00188562 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $688,175.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00048684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.36 or 0.07048150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,821.59 or 0.99588799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,787 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

