Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells $50,963.80 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 288,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.47 million, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.
Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
