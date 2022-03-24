Mizuho Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $190.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.67.

Shares of SQ opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $181.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

