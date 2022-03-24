Mizuho Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $105.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.43.

Shares of STX stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

