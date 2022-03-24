MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

HYG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,579,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,939,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

