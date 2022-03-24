Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Eight Capital to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 337.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOGO. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Mogo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

MOGO stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 103,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.44 million and a P/E ratio of -29.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.75.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

