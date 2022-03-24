Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $105.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $464.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MCRI stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,335. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.63. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

