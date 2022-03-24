Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $1.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. 3,993,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,924. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

