Morgan Stanley Cuts HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €78.00

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($86.81) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.25.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

About HelloFresh (Get Rating)

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.