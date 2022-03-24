Morgan Stanley Cuts HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €78.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($86.81) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.