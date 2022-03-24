Morgan Stanley Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).

Shares of ANTO stock traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,789.50 ($23.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,249. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

