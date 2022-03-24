Morgan Stanley Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).
Shares of ANTO stock traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,789.50 ($23.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,249. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
